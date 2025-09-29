Pakistan-occupied Kashmir observes general strike

Islamabad, Sept 29 (PTI) A general strike was observed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday on the call of a local action group, demanding relief for the masses and transparency in the government system, according to media reports.

The protest call was given by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), represented by traders, local leaders and civil society activists.

The protest began two years ago to secure a regular and subsidised supply of flour and electricity in the region, but has now been joined by additional demands such as the reduction in privileges enjoyed by the Kashmiri elite, abolition of reserved assembly seats and free education and health facilities.

The JKJAAC alleges that the fresh protest is being held this time because the government has failed to fully implement the agreement reached two years ago.

Samaa TV reported that markets, transport, and even communication services were disrupted amid growing public frustration over unmet demands. It added that markets, commercial centres, and lorry depots across Muzaffarabad were shuttered, with transport completely absent from the roads.

Hotels and shops that normally open early remained closed. Although schools were officially open, classrooms were empty as most students did not attend.

The channel also reported that for the second consecutive day, internet and mobile phone services remained suspended across PoK.

In an unprecedented move, landline telephone services were also completely cut off, further isolating residents from the outside world.

The protestors put forward a 38-point charter of demands. Among the key demands are an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and the rollback of privileges enjoyed by the elite.

Other demands include construction of several road projects, relief in taxes, subsidy on flour and electricity, end of job quotas for refugees, reform in the judiciary and several other demands of local nature.

AAJ News channel reported that the strike succeeded in getting support from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023.

The protest committee not only held talks with a negotiation team formed by the government of PoK, but also representatives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the federal government. They, however, failed to reach a consensus.

The local government spokesman, Irfan Ashraf, said the region is peaceful and that people are engaged in their daily activities. He said that the government has initiated a negotiation process and added that the public is growing weary of strikes and roadblocks.

Earlier, the government deployed additional police and Rangers in Muzaffarabad and other districts to manage the situation, with nearly 3,000 Islamabad police personnel already stationed in the region, according AAJ TV.