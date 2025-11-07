Pakistan plans new position of 'Commander of Defence Forces' as part of defence reforms

Islamabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan plans to create a new position of the "Commander of Defence Forces" (CDF), as part of key defence reforms to ensure greater coordination and unified command among the three services, a media report said on Friday.

The new CDF designation is being considered under the proposed amendment to Article 243, The News reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, the move is said to have been inspired by lessons drawn from the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May and the evolving nature of modern warfare that demands integrated operational response.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh last month said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for ending the hostilities in May after the Indian military pounded various Pakistani military infrastructure.

Soon after the conflict, the Pakistan government promoted Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that consultations were underway for amendments to the law that governs armed forces.

"Consultations on amending Article 243 are ongoing (...) defence requirements have changed," he told Geo News on Wednesday.

"This entire process will be carried out through mutual consultation," he said.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the government will soon introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment in Parliament.

Although the official draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment has not surfaced, its main points include the proposal to tweak Article 243.

Article 243 states that "the Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces" and "the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President", among other things.

President Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party has hinted at giving conditional support to amend Article 243 of the Constitution.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party authorised him to extend conditional support to the federal government's proposal to amend Article 243, The News reported.

He said the proposed changes included giving a new title to the office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, creating a new office regarding Strategic Forces Command, and conferring the rank of Field Marshal upon the incumbent army chief following Pakistan's declared military victory against India earlier this year. PTI ZH ZH