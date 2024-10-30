Pakistan PM Sharif reaches Qatar on two-day official visit

Islamabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday reached Qatar for a two-day official visit to enhance cooperation in different sectors, especially trade and investment. Sharif, who arrived here from Saudi Arabia where he attended a key conference on investment, was invited by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that in Doha, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Qatari ruler Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

“In these meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation, especially in trade and investment,” according to the statement.

The leadership-level delegations of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the Prime Minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Sharif will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" on 31 October 2024. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.