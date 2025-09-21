Pakistan PM Sharif to meet US President Trump with select Muslim leaders on UNGA sidelines

Islamabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would meet US President Donald Trump along with a select group of Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly annual session, it was announced on Sunday.

The prime minister will undertake a visit to the US from September 22-26 with a delegation to attend the 80th Session of the UNGA in New York. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers and senior officials.

“The Prime Minister will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security,” Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement here.

In his address to the General Assembly, Prime Minister Sharif will urge the international community to resolve the “prolonged” issues, the FO said.

Sharif will, in particular, draw the attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

The prime minister will attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA Session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action, among others.

He will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials for exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan’s current role as a member of the Security Council.

“The prime minister's participation in this biggest annual gathering of global leaders will showcase Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations and to highlight Pakistan’s longstanding contribution towards the shared objectives of peace and development,” the FO added. PTI SH NPK ZH NPK NPK