Pakistan PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan on two-day visit

Islamabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left for Azerbaijan on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev and attend the fifth anniversary of Victory Day celebrations.

According to the Foreign Office, the Prime Minister was undertaking the visit at the invitation of President Aliyev.

“During the visit, the prime minister will attend the official Victory Day celebrations and hold a meeting with President Aliyev,” it said.

“Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade and investment, energy, defence, education, and regional connectivity,” it added.

In a post on social media, state-run PTV said that Information Minister Attaullah Tarar was also accompanying the premier.

The FO said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy “long-standing fraternal relations, rooted in shared faith, history, culture, and mutual trust”.

"The visit by the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and to further advance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations," the FO added.