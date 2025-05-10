Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls emergency meeting on nuclear weapons

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the National Command Authority (NCA), the body responsible for overseeing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, following warnings of a potential breach of the nuclear threshold.

This development comes in the wake of recent military exchanges and heightened rhetoric, raising concerns about the stability of the region.

The situation has been exacerbated by India's preemptive strikes on suspected militant infrastructure in Pakistan, a response to a deadly attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir last month.

Pakistan's summoning of the NCA has introduced a new layer of complexity. The NCA, established in 2000, is tasked with maintaining and enhancing the operational effectiveness of Pakistan's nuclear weapons stockpile.

The move is seen as a signal of Pakistan's readiness to consider its nuclear options, a development that Indian defense analysts are closely monitoring.