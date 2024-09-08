Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif declares education emergency on International Literacy Day

Islamabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday declared an education emergency on International Literacy Day to educate around 26 million out-of-school children in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the measure and urged the private sector and civil organisations to join hands with the government, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The 72-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation.

“We have declared an educational emergency across the country, launched an enrolment campaign for students and initiated midday meals for children in schools,” he stated.

He said that literacy is a fundamental human and constitutional right that guarantees the future of our country and added that literacy was not merely the ability to read and write but rather a “gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities and active participation in society”.

To reduce the dropout rate and encourage every child to complete their education, the prime minister pointed out that the government had introduced scholarships and other incentives.

“In this rapidly emerging world, developing literacy and skills in line with technology is inevitable,” the premier stressed, adding that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to integrate technology into the educational system and ensuring that the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy.

He said that the private sector and civil society organisations were equal partners in the government’s efforts.

“By establishing effective partnerships, we can link education with employment and self-employment opportunities, creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce,” he added.

Earlier in May, Shehbaz had declared an education emergency and vowed to get around 26 million out-of-school children enrolled.

“Today, with iron conviction, and the support of provinces, we will handle the challenge of 26 million out-of-school children. We will bring them back to school…I declare from this moment an emergency in education all over Pakistan…The way we did it in Punjab, we will do it in Pakistan,” the prime minister had said while addressing the National Conference on Education Emergency.

The premier said the enrolment of 26 million out-of-school children and stunted growth were major challenges facing Pakistan which required huge financial resources.

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 to remind policy-makers, practitioners, and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating a more literate, just, peaceful, and sustainable society.

UNESCO has highlighted that the lack of access to education remains a significant barrier, as three out of four children in developing countries cannot read or comprehend a basic text by the age of 10, and there are still 754 million illiterate adults globally, two-thirds of whom are women.