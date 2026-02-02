Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets World Bank President Banga

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met World Bank President Ajay Pal Singh Banga and acknowledged his leadership in strengthening the organisation’s role as an effective development partner for Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz highlighted the long-term partnership between Pakistan and the World Bank, praising its commitment to support the country’s development priorities.

He also commended the ten-year World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF), describing it as a model of cooperative initiatives.

“Pakistan values the World Bank Group’s significant support in the country’s economic growth and reforms,” Shehbaz said.

He added that the government is fully committed to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional reform programme tailored to national needs to achieve sustainable economic stability.

“We value the World Bank Group’s support in strengthening infrastructure, agribusiness, digital development, energy, human capital, financial reforms, employment generation, and private sector investment,” the statement read.

PM Shehbaz and Banga emphasised that the CPF should ensure the rapid implementation of aligned priorities and effective monitoring to achieve timely and large-scale results. Shehbaz noted that these steps would help overcome obstacles in development project execution and align with his vision for progress.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to comprehensive administrative reforms aimed at promoting employment-based economic growth and further strengthening investor confidence.

Banga praised Pakistan’s ongoing reform efforts. “We are committed to deepening cooperation under the ‘One World Bank Group’ initiative. Achieving the government’s reform agenda requires close coordination with development partners and more efficient use of private resources,” he said.

Banga is on a four-day high-level visit, touring several official and cultural sites. His visit began on February 1 and will continue until February 4.