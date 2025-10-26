Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday

Islamabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday to participate in the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9), the Foreign Office announced on Sunday.

The conference will be held from October 27 to 29 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the Prime Minister will lead a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, to the FII9.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.” During his stay, Sharif will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

“The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” the FO said.

On the sidelines of FII9, Sharif will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development, the FO said. PTI SH RD RD