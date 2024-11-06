Pakistan PM Shehbaz visits Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Gilgit-Baltistan, where he announced a series of significant initiatives for the development and welfare of the region.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the Prime Minister announced an immediate supply of 100 megawatts of electricity to Gilgit-Baltistan. He also announced the establishment of an endowment fund of one billion rupees for the talented students of Baltistan and Karakoram universities on merit.

Besides, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the timely completion and high quality of houses constructed for the 2022 flood victims in Buber village of Ghizer district.

He instructed the Gilgit-Baltistan administration to ensure the provision of educational institutions, playgrounds, electricity, and other facilities in District Ghizer.

He said the development of all sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan is among the top priorities of his government.

Acknowledging the cooperation of all provinces with the Federal Government in recent economic stability, he said the stock exchange has crossed the historic mark of 92,000 points.

He said the increase in remittances and tax filers as well as the decrease in inflation are positive signs for the national economy.

Shehbaz said his government is focused on the development and welfare of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said that his government is also taking steps for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that the Qatari investors have expressed their interest in investing in the tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan. PTI SH ZH ZH