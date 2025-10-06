Pakistan police checkpost attacked by terrorists, cop killed

Peshawar, Oct 6 (PTI) A policeman was killed and a paramilitary personnel injured on Monday as terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

Scores of unidentified assailants opened fire on the Tor Chappur checkpost in Darra Adam Khel in Kohat district from multiple sides around 1 am, they said.

A cop was killed and a Federal Constabulary personnel injured in the exchange of fire between police and the terrorists that went on for two and a half hours, said Zahidullah Khan, a district police officer in Kohat.

Zahidullah said the attackers aimed to capture the checkpost, but their attempt was thwarted.

Police seized three improvised explosive devices and a search operation was currently under way.

Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the deceased cop. In a statement, he also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured paramilitary personnel.

"The sacrifices of the police in the war against terrorism will not go in vain,” he added.

The attack comes a day after a soldier was killed and another injured when unknown assailants opened fire on them in Bannu district in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa.

Terror activities have gone up in Pakistan over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

Earlier on September 1, a police constable was killed and ano­t­her sustained serious injuries in an attack on a police post in Mir Ali town in North Waziristan district.

Khyber Pakhthunkhwa saw most of the attacks on security forces last month, but counterterrorism actions have also been intensified in the province. The province has reported 45 attacks in September, in which 54 people have been killed and 49 others injured. PTI AYZ SKY SKY