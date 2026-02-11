Pakistan police kill three TTP terrorists in northwestern KPK province

Peshawar, Feb 11 (PTI) At least three terrorists were killed and nine others injured in a gun battle after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen attacked a check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday.

Heavily armed terrorists from the banned TTP launched an assault on the Khonia Khel Police Post in the Wazir sub-division, in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan, late on Tuesday, a spokesman for Bannu police said.

A large group of attackers tried to encircle the post, but alert police personnel responded swiftly, forcing the terrorists into retreat after a heavy exchange of fire, the official said. Additional police contingents, along with Quick Response Force (QRF) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) units, were immediately dispatched to the area. The timely reinforcements compelled the attackers to flee, he added.

One of the slain attackers was identified as terrorist commander Umar Azam alias Khizmeti, while another was identified as Shahidullah. Efforts are underway to identify the third terrorist.

One police officer was also injured in the gun battle.

Police further revealed that terrorists also attempted attacks on Ahmadzai Police Station and Fateh Khel Police Post on the same night. Both attacks were successfully repelled, forcing the assailants to escape.

Bannu district has witnessed a series of security incidents in recent months, with terrorists targeting civilians, police personnel, and community leaders. In response, police and security forces have intensified targeted operations across various localities to dismantle terrorist networks and restore stability.