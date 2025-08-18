Pakistan police register FIR against model over ‘objectionable video shoot’ in Mosque

Lahore, Aug 18 (PTI) Pakistan’s Lahore police booked a female model and a photographer for an “objectionable video shoot” on the premises of a historic mosque in the city, police said on Monday.

Police said they registered an FIR against model Azbia Khan and photographer Zain Shah for violating the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a video there in an objectionable dress.

“Azbia Khan wore an objectionable dress while shooting the video, which went viral on social media,” the police said.

The video was recorded four days ago. This is the second such incident in which Lahore’s Masjid Wazir Khan's sanctity was violated.

Earlier, actor Saba Qamar, who also worked in a Hindi film and singer Bilal Saeed were booked for ‘violating the sanctity’ of Wazir Khan Mosque by shooting a music video there.

Following the Saba Qamar incident, the Punjab government had banned the shootings of films, plays and other videos in mosques and shrines. Qamar was later acquitted in the case. PTI MZ RD RD RD