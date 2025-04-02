Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised in Karachi

Karachi: President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report.

Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said.

He had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday and before that held a meeting with his party leaders on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the state-run news agency, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about President Zardari's health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.