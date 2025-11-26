Pakistan re-elected to Executive Council of OPCW: Foreign Office

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan has been re-elected to the 41-member Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the term 2026–2028, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The elections were held during the 30th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP-30), taking place in The Hague from November 24–28, it said.

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC) – with 193 States Parties – is the most successful disarmament treaty, having eliminated an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

The Executive Council is the principal policy-making organ of the OPCW and is responsible for overseeing the effective implementation of, and compliance with, the Convention.

It also supports the scientific and economic development of its member states in the peaceful uses of chemistry.