Pakistan rejects allegation of 'mistreatment' of Afghan refugees

Islamabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday rejected the allegation of “mistreatment” of Afghan refugees while highlighting its role in hosting millions of Afghans for decades.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan issued a statement in response to remarks by Afghanistan's acting Charge d’Affaires Sardar Shakaib, who alleged that Afghan refugees in Pakistan were being “arrested without warning or formal correspondence”.

He also alleged that the Pakistan government intended to expel all Afghans, even those with documents permitting their stay, especially saying that Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were recently subjected to arrests, searches, and orders from the police to leave the twin cities and relocate to other parts of the country.

The FO spokesperson stated that Pakistan noted the remarks made by the Afghan charge d’affaires in Islamabad, about Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.

“His assertions regarding mistreatment of Afghan nationals are misplaced,” Khan said. “I would like to remind him that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for decades with respect and dignity, while extending traditional hospitality, sharing its resources and services such as education and health, even with very little international support.” He also stated that Pakistan started the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in 2023 to expel aliens and put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure that no one is mistreated or harassed during the repatriation process.

He said Pakistan also extensively engaged the Afghan side to ensure smooth repatriation of Afghan nationals.

“While Pakistan has done what it could, we expect interim Afghan authorities to create conducive conditions in Afghanistan, so that these returnees are fully integrated in the Afghan society,” he said.

“The real test of Afghan authorities would be to ensure that rights of these people about whom the Afghan diplomat talked are protected in Afghanistan,” he added.

The Afghan refugee issues began in the wake of invasion of Afghanistan by the troops of the former USSR in 1979. The inflow peaked in the 1980s and Pakistan continues to host them due to instability in Afghanistan. But it launched a plan in 2023 to expel aliens.

The Dawn newspaper reported that over 18,000 Afghan nationals returned to their country from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in January this year, with repatriations in the second fortnight of the month slightly higher than the first fortnight.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the pace of deportation of Afghan nationals from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi has increased.

Between January 16 and 31, 291 heads of households were interviewed through a flow monitoring registry (FMR) form, while 9,846 Afghan returnees were identified through border crossing points of Torkham, Chaman, Ghulam Khan, Badini, and Bahramcha.

Since September 15, 2023, at least 824,568 individuals have returned to Afghanistan while 2 per cent (18,577) of this total have returned since January 2025, the IOM said.

The majority of returnees are individuals between 18 and 59 years of age (46 per cent) and individuals between 5 and 17 years of age (30 per cent). Of the children under 10 who crossed the border, 502 had received polio vaccination.

The biweekly report said that 10 per cent of the returnee households were women-headed households, adding that no child-headed households were recorded during the said period. More men (52 per cent) than women (48 per cent) returned during the reporting period, according to Dawn. PTI SH GSP GSP