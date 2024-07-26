Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s Kargil Vijay Diwas speech

Islamabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at an event at Drass in Ladakh as “rhetorical statements” and said it cannot deflect international attention from India’s efforts to suppress the Kashmiri people.

India hailed the valour of its soldiers in the Kargil conflict 25 years ago with Prime Minister Modi issuing a stern message to Pakistan, saying it has been trying to stay relevant by using terrorism and proxy wars but all such terror attempts will be crushed with full force.

Modi was addressing a ceremony held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh to mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the "rhetorical statements by the Indian leaders cannot deflect international attention from India’s heavy-handed approach to suppress the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their fundamental rights and freedoms.” “Bravado and jingoism undermine regional peace, and are totally counter-productive for resolution of long-standing disputes between Pakistan and India, especially the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

India has also told Pakistan that the "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India." The Foreign Office further stated that Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any aggression.

“While Pakistan is ready to counter India’s aggressive actions, it remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region,” the statement concluded.

Addressing the ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial Modi said, “falsehood and terror” were brought down to their knees by truth in the 1999 war.

He also noted that Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past.

“Today, I am speaking at a place from where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed,” Modi said in the presence of India's top military brass.

Paying glowing tributes to the fallen soldiers, he said, “In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of truth, restraint and strength," and added, “The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces.” The war that went on for nearly three months on the icy heights saw Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrains amid harsh weather conditions in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

On July 26, 1999, the Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory over Pakistan. PTI SH NPK AKJ AMS