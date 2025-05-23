Pakistan remains proactive partner in global fight against terrorism: FO

Islamabad, May 23 (PTI) Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism, the Foreign Office (FO) here said on Friday.

The FO's statement came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Bikaner on Thursday that Pakistan won't get India's rightful share of water and it will have to beg for every penny if it continues to export terrorists.

"And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny. Pakistan will not get India's rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India's resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve," PM Modi said.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India announced several punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism and any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading," the FO said.

Pakistan urged the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint. Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement, the FO said.

The FO also said that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as a weakness, as the people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It warned that any "misadventure or aggression" will be met with a resolute and proportionate response, adding that Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve in the past and will do so again if required.

India, on May 7, destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of conflict.