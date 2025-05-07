Pakistan restores air traffic across major routes

Karachi/Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday evening restored air traffic across major routes, while a few routes are to remain closed for another 24 hours.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) made the announcement as per a revised notice to airmen (NOTAM) it issued.

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The CAA in the revised NOTAM said that the airspace in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi has now been fully restored.

In a separate notice, it added that certain parts of the air traffic route in the Lahore Flight Region would remain closed at all altitudes for operational reasons until 12:20 pm on May 9.

Separately, CAA spokesperson Saifullah Khan told Dawn.com that only a few routes between Lahore and Islamabad will remain closed, but other routes between the two cities would remain functional.

Flights arriving or departing from Islamabad International Airport must contact Islamabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) before operating their engines to ensure clearance, he said.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) also said in a statement that all airports across Pakistan will remain fully operational.

The statement added that the country’s airspace continues to be open and secure for civil aviation activities.

Pakistan said that 57 international flights and several local flights were in its airspace when India launched airstrikes.

It formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India’s reckless and provocative actions.

A heavy rush was witnessed at the Jinnah Airport in Karachi as delayed international and domestic flights took off or landed there. PTI CORR/MZ/SH ZH ZH