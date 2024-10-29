Pakistan, Russia pledge to bolster collaboration in security and defence areas

Islamabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday pledged to bolster their collaboration in security and defence areas as the top military officials of the two countries met here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Deputy Defence Minister of Russia, Colonel General Alexander V Fomin, separately met with the three services chiefs of Pakistan's armed forces to explore ways to enhance defence ties.

During a meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir, the two sides "addressed the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including the enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation," said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Gen Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthen traditional defence ties with Russia.

Col Gen Fomin commended the Pakistan Army's achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism, the statement said.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in his meeting with Col Gen Fomin emphasised strengthening military ties with Russia through collaborative training programmes, joint military drills, and industrial collaboration.

The air chief marshal discussed bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two states.

"The meeting also discussed new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for PAF equipment,” the statement said.

Col Gen Fomin also called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

They discussed professional matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security.

“Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two navies were also covered in the meeting,” the statement said.

The visit of the Russian deputy defence minister coincided with the Pakistan and Russia joint military exercise codenamed 'Druzhba (Friend­ship) VII'.

Pakistani armed forces routinely conduct joint military exercises with other nations to increase combat readiness, and to identify problems in logistics, training, and current military doctrine. PTI SH ZH ZH