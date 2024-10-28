Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to increase parliamentary cooperation between them

Islamabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Pakistan and Russia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisment

The MoU was signed by Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and visiting Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko at a ceremony held at the parliament house.

"This visit marks a watershed in the long and historic journey of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional peace, prosperity and mutual respect,” Gilani said while speaking on the occasion.

He also said that the agreement lays the foundation for enhanced parliamentary diplomacy and emphasises the exchange of parliamentary delegations to further cooperation between the two countries.

Advertisment

He added that the agreement will promote interaction between parliamentary friendship groups.

Separately, Matviyenko and Gilani discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and diplomacy between the two countries.

Gilani said that Matviyenko's visit to Pakistan will give a new boost to ties between the two countries and will promote regional peace, development and prosperity.

Advertisment

Matviyenko said Russia highly values its relations with Pakistan. She said the promotion of parliamentary relations would not only augment trade and investment between the two countries but also help bring the two peoples closer.

She also met the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Sadiq reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continued collaboration with Russia across areas of shared interest, noting that parliamentary diplomacy has historically played a key role in reinforcing bilateral relations.

Advertisment

Matviyenko also addressed a special sitting of the Senate, the upper house of parliament.

She will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan and Russia have recently strengthened their relationship through ongoing trade and business engagements. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk visited in September to expand trade and investment with Pakistan. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH