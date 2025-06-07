Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to elevate strategic partnership

Islamabad: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further elevate their strategic partnership during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the country.

Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, The Express Tribune reported.

An official statement said the decision to elevate the strategic relations was taken under the "shared vision of the leadership and aspirations of the brotherly people of the two countries".

Sharif, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, met the Saudi Crown Prince in Makkah, a day after the conclusion of Hajj.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

Sharif extended warm Eid greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commending the kingdom's hospitality and service to the pilgrims from around the world who are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

He expressed gratitude for the remarkable efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in ensuring a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.

Sharif also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom's proactive role during recent tensions between Pakistan and India, and its steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The two leaders also held detailed discussions on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and security domains, reaffirming the deep-rooted, strategic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Sharif extended a cordial invitation to the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which the prince graciously accepted.