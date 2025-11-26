Pakistan-Saudi joint military drill concludes

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A joint military exercise involving troops from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia concluded on Wednesday with a focus on enhancing the operational skills of soldiers.

The counter-terrorism exercise, Al Battar-II, was held from November 18 to 26 in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and featured combat teams from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Saudi Army, according to an official statement.

The exercise was held two months after the two nations signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) on September 17, which includes a clause stating that an attack on one country will be considered an attack on both.

The General Officer Commanding Special Services Group attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest from Pakistan, while senior military officials from Saudi Arabia were also present.

"Troops from both brotherly countries demonstrated exceptional standards of professionalism, operational skill, and interoperability throughout the exercise,” the army said.

It said Al Battar-II focused on enhancing joint proficiency in counter-terrorism operations, with particular emphasis on fighting in built-up areas, countering improvised explosive devices, and refining tactical drills and procedures through integrated training.

The exercise also served to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historic military-to-military ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

All training objectives were successfully achieved, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to regional peace, security, and collaborative defence preparedness, according to the army.

