Pakistan says it's committed to peace, regional stability and meaningful dialogue

Islamabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday said it was committed to peace, regional stability and a meaningful dialogue for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made the comments during his weekly media briefing here.

"Pakistan, as a responsible country, remains committed to peace, regional stability and a meaningful dialogue for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Khan also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Operation Sindoor, saying the Indian leaders "would be well advised to acknowledge the losses incurred by their armed forces.” He claimed that the Indian narrative of an alleged nuclear threat by Pakistan is "misleading".

Khan also said that Pakistan is a proud custodian of many religious sites of the Sikh faith and every year, it welcomes thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the world.

“As always, we are ready to welcome the pilgrims from the Indian side,” he said. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH