Pakistan security forces kill 3 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 9 (PTI) At least three terrorists were killed and several others injured during a joint operation carried out by Pakistan's security forces in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, a security official said.

The joint operation was conducted in the Khyber district, bordering Afghanistan, by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security units, a CTD official said. The security forces raided the Momandray area of Bara after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of terrorists' hideouts in the region, the official added. Three terrorists were neutralised, while several others sustained injuries in the gun battle. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to eliminate any remaining threats.