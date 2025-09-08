Pakistan security forces kill 8 militants in KPK

Peshawar, Sep 8 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed eight militants, including an IED expert and an explosives specialist, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Monday. In a joint operation involving the army and local police, hideouts of the militants were targeted in Kharsin, Doga Machah, and Datta Khel areas in north Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, on Sunday, police said. The militants killed belonged to the Hafiz Gulbahadar Bahadur Group and the Jaish-e-Mahdi Karwan, police added. Residents claim that around 30–35 militants have taken refuge in nearby houses, using women, children, and the elderly as human shields to avoid drone and aerial strikes. Among those killed were key militant commanders, including IED expert Hameedullah alias Gud (Lame), quadcopter explosive specialist Noor Muhammad, and veteran TTP member Umer Khan.

Police said the operation is still ongoing and will continue until the last militant in the area is killed.