Pakistan security forces kill TTP terrorist in KPK

Peshawar, Oct 8 (PTI) Pakistan security forces have killed a key Afghan-origin terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

Pir Agha Qandhari was killed in an operation conducted in the Gabir area of Bajaur district, bordering Afghanistan, on Tuesday, police said. The slain terrorist was involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The TTP’s Bajaur commander, Malang Badshah, in an audio message, confirmed the assassination of Qandhari in an operation in Bajaur district.

Meanwhile, in two separate incidents on Tuesday, four government officials, including two high school teachers, were abducted from Bannu district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the armed men forced the school teachers into a vehicle at gunpoint and took them to an undisclosed location. Two workers from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) were abducted from the BISP payment disbursement point, the official said.

DPO Bannu Saleem Kulachi said that terrorists came in a group of 15 to 20 and abducted the workers.

However, the DPO could not confirm the amount of money the terrorists took from the victims.

Police have launched an investigation and search operation to rescue the victims.