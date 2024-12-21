Pakistan slams US official's 'unfounded' allegations on missile capabilities

Islamabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Terming as "unfortunate" the alarm raised by a US official towards its missile capabilities and delivery systems, Pakistan on Saturday warned that such "unfounded" allegations towards a major non-NATO ally would be "unhelpful for the overall relationship".

Earlier this week, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer accused Pakistan of developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that could eventually allow it to strike targets “well beyond South Asia, including in the United States”.

Responding to media queries on Finer's remarks, the Foreign Office in a statement said, “The alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities and delivery means, raised by the US official, are unfortunate. These allegations are unfounded, devoid of rationality and sense of history.” The Foreign Office said since 1954, Pakistan and the US have enjoyed a positive and broad-ranging relationship, and warned that the recent spate of US allegations towards "a major non-NATO ally would be unhelpful for the overall relationship, especially in the absence of any evidence".

"Pakistan has never had any ill-intention towards the US in any form or manner, and this fundamental reality has not changed. On the contrary, Pakistan has made monumental sacrifices for this relationship and continues to suffer hugely in sustaining the onslaught of the aftermath of US policies in the region," it said.

It is regrettable that the US official alluded to bracketing Pakistan with those who are perceived to be in an adversarial relationship with the US, the statement said.

In an apparent reference to India's missile programme, the Foreign Office said, "While ignoring and shielding the manifestations of a much more potent missile capability in our eastern neighbourhood, concerns on Pakistani capabilities are being raised seemingly at the behest of others to further accentuate the already fragile strategic stability in the region.” It reiterated that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia and Pakistan cannot abdicate its right to develop capabilities that commensurate with the need to maintain credible minimum deterrence as well as evolving and dynamic threats.

The statement said Pakistan would not tolerate "any sort of intrusion" into its missile programme and "there is unshakeable resolve and complete consensus on this aspect across the entire political and social spectrum of the country”.

However, it said, Pakistan will engage constructively with the US on all issues, including the need to pursue a balanced approach to security and stability in the region, based on the long history of cooperation and to build on this strong legacy. PTI SH SCY SCY