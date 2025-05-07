Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires after Indian strikes

Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires and lodged a strong protest against the Indian strikes.

The army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in these strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes” at multiple locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said that these strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children.

“It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations,” FO said.

Pakistan also firmly rejected what it called “India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct.” FO said that the Indian side was warned that such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. PTI SH NPK MPB NPK NPK