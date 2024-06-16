Pakistan taking special measures for protection of Chinese workers: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Islamabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday said it was taking special measures for the protection of Chinese workers in the country and also creating a special force for the security of foreign nationals.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad Sunday and shared with him a plan for the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, they also discussed the Prime Minister's recent visit to China, further promotion of Pakistan-China relations and the security measures taken for the protection of Chinese citizens.

Naqvi “outlined the measures for protecting Chinese citizens across Pakistan and discussed the security plan for Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.” He emphasised that the protection of our Chinese brothers working for Pakistan's progress and development is the topmost priority of the Government.

The minister said "comprehensive and effective SOPs (standard operating procedures) have been made for the security of Chinese citizens and a separate force SPU (special protection unit) is being established in Islamabad for the protection of foreign nationals.” He stressed that no one can create a rift in the everlasting friendship of Pakistan and China, and any conspiracy against it will be defeated.

Naqvi told the ambassador that the recent China visit by the Prime Minister has further strengthened the friendship between the two countries. He highlighted that the Chinese top leaders have always supported Pakistan.

While expressing his satisfaction with the security arrangements the Chinese Ambassador said that “Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and China attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan”.

The issue of the safety of Chinese workers has been in the discussion since the latest attack by militants killed five Chinese engineers in March. This was not the first attack as the Chinese have been repeatedly targeted in Pakistan by terrorists. PTI SH ZH ZH