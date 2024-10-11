Pakistan Taliban kidnap government engineer, three others in restive NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 11 (PTI) Militants associated with a banned outfit abducted a senior government engineer along with three others from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan on Friday, local police said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Communication and Works Department was kidnapped along with his three-member team from Kulachi in Dera Ismail Khan district bordering Afghanistan.

Police said the team was in the area to inspect a construction project, adding, they have launched a search operation.

The banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. PTI AYZ NPK NPK