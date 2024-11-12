Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders briefly detained for attempting to meet Imran Khan in jail

Islamabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were briefly detained by police on Tuesday from outside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail after they gathered there for a planned meeting with incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza were present outside the prison when arrested, according to PTI, which expressed shock over the police action.

“Absolutely shameful! Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza have been arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet with Imran Khan, as permitted by law,” the PTI said in a post on X.

“This should alarm anyone who values the rule of law, as it shows how basic freedoms are being trampled upon,” it added.

Authorities claimed that the PTI leaders were arrested for violating Section 144 that outlawed any assembly of four or more people but were released shortly afterwards after being issued a warning.

“PTI workers were detained for violating Section 144 but were released after being issued a warning,” according to Punjab Police spokesperson, Sajjadul Hassan. “The enforcement of the law will be ensured in any case,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab government, which had jurisdictional control over Rawalpindi, had imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

It is usually imposed to prevent potential disturbances, maintain law and order, and curb any activities that might escalate into violence.

However in recent months, the section has been often used to stop the PTI from assembling and protesting to put pressure on the government to release Imran Khan who has been in jail for more than a year. PTI SH SCY SCY