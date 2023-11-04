Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Jihad fighters storm Mianwali Air Force base; kill 30

New Delhi: Suspected Tehreek-e-Jihad resistance fighters on Saturday morning the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Mianwali Training Air Base.

6 to 8 militants used a ladder to enter the MM Alam Air Base in Pakistan's Punjab Province and destroyed several fighter jets.

According to several media reports, about 30 air force personnel died while security forces claimed to have killed three fighters of resistance forces.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan military's media wing, said, "On 04 November 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets."

The statement said that three terrorists were neutralised while entering the base while the remaining three were cornered/isolated due to a timely and effective response by the troops, who demonstrated exceptional courage and timely response.

"However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred," the statement read.

On Friday, at least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed when militants ambushed two vehicles carrying security forces in the country’s restive south-western province of Balochistan.