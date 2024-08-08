Pakistan to appoint Amna Baloch as next foreign secretary

Islamabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Pakistan has decided to appoint Amna Baloch as the next foreign secretary in place of Syrus Sajjad Qazi who is retiring next month, according to a media report on Thursday.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that Baloch, who is Grade 22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, is set to assume her new duties on September 11. She has been intimated about the decision of the government on her appointment.

Baloch is currently serving as Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg. She was earlier posted as high commissioner in Malaysia before her present assignment.

She has served at the headquarters and missions during her career, including Consul General of Pakistan at Chengdu, China, Minister Counsellor at Colombo, Sri Lanka, joint secretary at the PM Office and additional secretary in the foreign minister’s office.

She would be the second woman foreign secretary to serve the country after Tehmina Janjua who was appointed to the top post in 2017.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch is being appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to France where she will be replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmad but her replacement as spokesperson has not yet been reported.

Ahmad has been designated as Pakistan's permanent representative for the United Nations to replace veteran Munir Akram.

According to the report, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved diplomatic transfers and posting, including that of the new foreign secretary.