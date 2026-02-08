Pakistan to attend inaugural summit of Gaza peace board: reports

Islamabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Pakistan has been invited to attend the inaugural summit of the Board of Peace for Gaza and the country is expected to attend the meeting to be held in the US on February 19, media reports said Sunday.

US President Donald Trump unveiled the board in January as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It is being projected by Washington as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond.

Pakistan Foreign Office on January 21 said it has accepted President Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza and that he had invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to become part of the body.

American media on Saturday reported that the US has sent invites for the February 19 event on Friday. It is slated to be held at the US Institute of Peace at Washington, the CNN said.

On Sunday, Dawn reported quoting diplomatic sources in Washington that Islamabad received the invitation as part of the outreach to countries that have already joined the board.

“This will be a key meeting aimed at giving a shape and structure to the board,” one diplomatic source said.

Separately, The Express Tribune reported quoting sources in Islamabad that Pakistan will attend the inaugural summit of the Gaza Board of Peace.

A Foreign Office source said Pakistan has received a formal invitation.

While an official decision is yet to be announced, Islamabad is likely to attend, the source added.

Pakistan will be represented either by the prime minister or the deputy prime minister.

The February 19 meeting is expected to focus on the rapidly evolving situation in Gaza, measures to restore peace and stability, and the formulation of a future roadmap to address both the security and humanitarian dimensions of the crisis.

Officials believe participation in the Gaza Board of Peace will allow Pakistan to convey its perspective directly to key international stakeholders and to advocate collective action to prevent further civilian casualties and regional destabilisation.

More than 20 countries have joined the board so far, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Argentina and Hungary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has accepted an invitation to serve on the board, is also expected to be in Washington for separate discussions with President Trump, according to The Express Tribune. PTI SH NPK NPK