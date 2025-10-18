Pakistan to hold talks with Afghan Taliban in Doha to ease border tensions

Islamabad, Oct 18 (PTI) The Pakistan government on Saturday confirmed that a high-level delegation led by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will hold talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha, where Qatar is facilitating dialogue between the two sides amid rising border tensions.

The meeting, scheduled later in the day, comes amidst Pakistan launching fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan late Friday, hours after Islamabad and Kabul extended their two-day ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two sides.

Three Afghan cricketers were among several people killed in the strikes, which followed a terror attack at a military installation in North Waziristan, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The negotiations led by Asif will primarily focus on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border”, the Foreign Office said in a social media post.

“Pakistan does not seek escalation,” it said, urging the Afghan Taliban to “honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan's legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the TTP and BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army).” The Foreign Office appreciated Qatar’s mediation efforts and expressed hope that the discussions would help promote peace and stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a social media post, said that a high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by Defence Minister Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, has left for Doha to engage with the Pakistani side.

The talks come against the backdrop of escalating cross-border attacks blamed by Pakistan on militants operating from Afghan soil, straining relations between the two neighbours.

Islamabad has consistently urged the Taliban government to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks.

Kabul, however, denies these allegations, insisting that Afghan soil is not being used against any neighbouring country.

The situation deteriorated between the two neighbours following repeated terrorist attacks by TTP, allegedly using the Afghan soil, including one in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district recently, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.