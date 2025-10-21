Pakistan to reopen Afghan border for trade soon

New Delhi: Pakistan is set to reopen border crossing points with Afghanistan at Torkham, Chaman and Spin Boldak soon to facilitate the movement of essential commodities, fuel and medicines into the country, which is facing a shortage of these items.

The Pakistan government had sealed all trans-border checkpoints following heavy clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani security forces that killed scores of people, including military personnel and militants. Thousands of trucks carrying perishable items, fuel, and essential commodities are stranded at the Torkham border, which is the busiest land route for Afghanistan.

Both Afghan and Pakistani officials confirmed that the situation is being monitored on the border and steps are being taken to reopen the check and entry points to facilitate the movement of trade and people. Dozens of Afghan patients need urgent medical treatment, and efforts are being made to facilitate their entry into Pakistan to get treated in Peshawar and other medical centres in Pakistan.

The ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan brokered in Doha has eased tension between the two neighbouring nations, which share a long and complex border.

Pakistan has halted the loading of Afghan traders’ goods at Karachi Port.

According to Afghan business representatives, nearly 3,000 containers are stranded at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings, while about 800 containers remain blocked at Karachi Port. They said that the delay is causing severe financial losses, with perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables at risk of rotting.

Officials at Karachi Port have instructed shipping and transport companies not to load or move any containers belonging to Afghan businesses. Afghan merchants will face “millions of dollars in daily losses” due to demurrage charges and cargo spoilage.

The traders appealed to both the Taliban administration and the Pakistani government to avoid using trade as leverage in political or security disputes.

A blockade of border crossings has caused a shortage of essential goods, including food and medicines, in Afghanistan. As a landlocked nation, Afghanistan heavily depends on imports of goods from its neighbours.

Afghan export items to India have also been hit by the closure of trade points. Afghan traders now have to export these items to India through air routes and ports in Iran, which is very costly.