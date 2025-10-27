Pakistan top leadership reiterate support for Kashmiri people

Islamabad, Oct 27 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the people of Kashmir in their “just struggle for right to self-determination.” The top political leadership issued separate messages for October 27, observed as a 'Black Day' against what Pakistan claims as the alleged invasion by the Indian army of Kashmir in 1947.

President Zardari, in his message, deplored India’s “unilateral and illegal” actions of August 5, 2019, aimed at “changing demography of Kashmir” and urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to hold India accountable for “grave human rights violations” He also urged the UN to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Sharif said India continues to deny the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination.

He reaffirmed that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their struggle, as 240 million Pakistanis stand firmly and resolutely beside them in their pursuit of self-determination.

The ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

Meanwhile, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that Kashmiris observed the Black Day in areas along the LoC, adding that one-minute silence was observed at 10:00 am to honour “the sacrifices of the Kashmiris.” Protest rallies are being taken out to “condemn the Indian Army's invasion on October 27, 1947 as well as the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by the BJP-led Hindutva government of India on August 5, 2019,” it added.

In Muzaffarabad, Kashmir Liberation Cell carried out a protest demonstration followed by a rally led by Prime Minister of Kashmir Anwarul Haq.

In Islamabad, a walk was organised by the foreign office in connection with Black Day with the participants carrying banners and posters with slogans condemning “Indian atrocities” and expressing support for the Kashmiri people. PTI SH NPK NPK