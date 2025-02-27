Pakistan, UAE sign five agreements in different fields to bolster bilateral cooperation

Islamabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Pakistan and the UAE Thursday signed five agreements in different fields to bolster bilateral cooperation during the first official visit of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to the country.

The two sides exchanged documents regarding agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for cooperation in various fields including mining, railways, banking and infrastructure, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

A ceremony held at the Prime Minister's House was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Khaled. Cabinet members, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, members of the UAE delegation and senior officials were also present.

Crown Prince Khaled and Prime Minister Shehbaz held talks during which the former reaffirmed his country's steadfast support for Pakistan's economic development and prosperity.

The Prime Minister lauded the UAE's consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times. He appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in the country and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports are a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation.

“We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength!” Shehbaz later said in a post on X.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House, the crown prince was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed forces. The national anthems of both countries were played, while a cultural troupe representing all four provinces also performed on the occasion.

President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Crown Prince Khaled at a special ceremony held at President House.

Later, Crown Prince Khaled and his delegation departed after completing their day-long visit. PTI ZH ZH