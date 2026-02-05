Pakistan, Uzbekistan ink 28 MoUs during President Mirziyoyev’s visit

Islamabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed 28 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in various fields, aiming to increase bilateral trade to USD 2 billion in the next five years.

The development came during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Mirziyoyev held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, followed by a ceremony, which was broadcast live on television.

The agreements and MoUs covered several areas, including an action plan for defence cooperation, disaster management, cooperation in agriculture, cooperation in the area of mining and combating drug trafficking, among others.

The two sides also agreed to increase their trade to USD 2 billion in the next five years. In addition, the two leaders signed a joint declaration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that Pakistan and Uzbekistan would work closely on regional connectivity, highlighting that the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail link would be a “game changer”.

Mirziyoyev expressed his sincere gratitude for “accepting us and welcoming us at such a highlevel”, noting that a lot was achieved within a short day.

An honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy and the honorary title of professor were conferred on the Uzbek president by the National University of Science and Technology.

Pakistan also announced to confer its highest award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on the Uzbek leader. President Mirziyoyev, along with senior ministers, paid an official visit to Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS), Pakistan’s largest defence conglomerate, where Field Marshal Asim Munir received him.

The President toured key facilities and witnessed various defence products.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and Uzbekistan to deepen collaboration in defence, technology, and industrial sectors.

Earlier, President Mirziyoyev arrived to a red carpet welcome at Nur Khan Airbase. He was welcomed by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PTI SH RD RD RD