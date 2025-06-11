Pakistan warns Afghan citizens, illegal foreigners to leave voluntarily

Peshawar, Jun 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday warned Afghan citizens and all illegal foreigners to voluntarily leave the country and issued a stern warning against those obstructing the repatriation process.

“Dignified treatment is being ensured for those returning to their home countries,” a statement by the Interior Ministry said, adding that arrangements have been made for their food and healthcare needs, particularly for women, children, and the elderly.

Earlier this year, the interior ministry asked all “illegal foreigners” and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave Pakistan before March 31, warning that they would otherwise be deported from April 1.

ACC is a document launched in 2017 to grant temporary legal status to Afghan refugees. Authorities subsequently started deporting thousands of Afghan nationals from all parts of the country.

A total of 11,02,441 illegal foreigners have been sent back since the launch of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP) on April 1, 2025, according to the Interior Ministry's statement.

The statement also warns individuals against “employing illegal foreigners, providing them rental accommodations or hotel stays, or engaging in business with them.” “Such violators will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” the ministry added.

Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees who crossed the border during 40 years of conflict in their homeland.

Since November 2023, Pakistan has repatriated approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees in the deportation drive launched.

Around 3 million Afghan refugees were residing in Pakistan. Of these, 8,13,000 hold ACC cards while 1.3 million possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, officials have said earlier. PTI CORR RD NPK RD