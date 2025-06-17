Pakistan withdraws envoy from Dhaka amid speculations: report

Dhaka, Jun 17 (PTI) Pakistan has withdrawn its high commissioner in Dhaka and named a new envoy to replace him, weeks after he went on sudden leave sparking widespread speculations, Prothom Alo newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“Pakistan’s high commissioner in Dhaka Syed Ahmed Maroof is not returning to Bangladesh,” the newspaper reported, referring to several unnamed senior officials.

Islamabad has named its current ambassador to Myanmar, Imran Haidar, as Maroof's replacement, it added.

Maroof had grabbed media focus soon after Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government, three days after prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government was ousted on August 5, 2025 after a student-led violent agitation.

Maroof had worked to ensure increased Dhaka-Islamabad diplomacy, including in arranging A visit by the Pakistan foreign secretary to Dhaka.

But he left Dhaka on a sudden leave last month sparking speculations in social media about his alleged relations with two Bangladeshi women. He left Dhaka on May 11, nearly one and half years after his appointment.

The Pakistan High Commission formally informed Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry of his departure saying their deputy high commissioner would serve as acting high commissioner.

Maroof extensively traveled across Bangladesh over the past nine months, with his most recent trip to the southeastern beach resort town of Cox’s Bazar, which allegedly coincided with the tour of the two Bangladeshi ladies to the same place. PTI AR NPK NPK