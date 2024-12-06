Pakistan witnessed 61 terror attacks in November

Islamabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Sixty-one terror attacks occurred across Pakistan in November, marking a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous month, according to a think-tank report. According to the monthly security review of Pakistan by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, 169 people were killed in terror attacks in November.

“The number of fatalities rose sharply by 69 per cent, increasing from 100 in October to 169 in November. Another 225 people were injured in these attacks,” it stated.

As many as 41 attacks occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which claimed 114 lives and injured 95 others.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and a few local Taliban groups were reportedly involved in most of these attacks.

Balochistan witnessed 19 terrorist incidents, which resulted in 55 deaths and injured 130 others. Most of these deaths (about 91 per cent) resulted from three major or high-impact attacks that targeted passengers at the railway station Quetta including security personnel, a police van in Mastung, and a security check-post in Kalat.

No terrorist attack took place in Sindh in November. However, militants attacked a security check post in Dera Gazi Khan district in Punjab, which was repulsed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) carried out 12 attacks in November, including three major or high-impact incidents, claiming 45 lives, more than the fatalities resulting from attacks by the TTP.

“This surge in frequency and intensity in BLA attacks reflects a significant evolution in the group’s operational strategy and capabilities, which necessitates a revised approach by the Pakistani state to address the growing threat,” according to the think-tank.

Also, the report noted that a total of seven incidents of sectarian violence were recorded in the Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month. As many as 115 people lost their lives and 137 others were injured in these incidents.

Six incidents of border violence or incursion were recorded at Pakistan’s frontier with Afghanistan, and 25 militants were killed while 11 others were injured in these incidents.

Security forces and the counterterrorism departments (CTDs) of the police also conducted 19 anti-militant operations, killing 53 militants. Fourteen out of the 19 total reported operations took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while five operations happened in Balochistan province, the report showed. PTI SH GRS GRS GRS