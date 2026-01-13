Pakistani clerics condemn TTP, Afghan Taliban

Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A group of senior Pakistani clerics on Tuesday condemned the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, stressing that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances.

The clerics, representing the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee, met Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry and reaffirmed its collective resolve to counter anti-state narratives and hostile propaganda, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The committee, led by Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, strongly condemned TTP as well as the Afghan Taliban, stressing that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances.

It agreed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech, sectarianism and takfiri (declaring others as Kafirs or non-believers) narratives.

Terming the meeting as highly productive, the army spokesman expressed hope for further progress in building trust and enhancing practical cooperation in the days ahead.

“Reiterating Islamabad’s principled position on Kashmir and Gaza, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said supporting oppressed peoples is Pakistan’s moral responsibility,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The committee comprising clerics was set up last year to counter extremism, hate speech, terrorism and sectarianism in the country.