Pakistani court cancels former PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail; makes it difficult for him to escape jail

Lahore, Aug 11 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Friday cancelled the pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases, including an attack on a senior military officer's house here, following his failure to appear before the court since he is in jail after he was sentenced in a corruption case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan has been lodged in Attock Jail since August 5 after he was sentenced to three years in a corruption case by a trial court in the Toshakhana corruption case.

"Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar cancelled the pre-bail of Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases including an attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore on his non-appearance," a court official on Friday told PTI after the hearing.

The official said: "Khan's lawyer barrister Salman Safdar told the court that his client is in jail serving his three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case, therefore, he should be given an exemption from personal appearance. The judge, however, said he could not extend Khan's bail till he appears before the court." The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also barred the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has a massive following across Pakistan, from taking part in political activities for five years after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced Khan in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, former first lady Bushra Bibi met Khan at the Attock jail for an hour for the first time since he was imprisoned.

After the meeting, she said her husband was doing well. "Imran Khan is well, but he is kept in a smaller (cell) with inadequate facilities," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha quoted her as saying.

With the dismissal of Khan’s pre-arrest bail petitions in the Rs 190 million Al-Qadir Trust and the Toshakhana cases by an accountability court, chances of the 71-year-old leader's release appear to be fading.

Khan has two Toshakhana cases registered against him.

He was convicted after the ECP accused Khan of concealing certain facts in declarations he made before the commission.

The other Toshakhana case is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corrupt practice and misuse of authority allegedly by the former premier. PTI MZ PY AKJ PY PY