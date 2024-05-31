Pakistani court demands missing Kashmiri poet be produced before it

Islamabad, May 31 (PTI) A top Pakistani court on Friday rejected a plea to conclude the case about the recovery of Kashmir poet Ahmad Farhad and directed authorities that he must first be produced before it.

Farhad had gone missing from Rawalpindi on May 14, prompting his wife, Urooj Zainab, a day later to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for tracing him.

Farhad, known for his defiant poetry, was abducted from his house.

Earlier on Wednesday, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the High Court that the poet was “arrested” and was in the custody of police of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The police from the PoK region said the poet was in its custody and a case had been registered against him in the Dhirkot area.

On Friday, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case in the presence of Zainab’s lawyers.

Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal, who attended the hearing to represent the government, told the court that the poet was on physical remand till June 2 and that the family of the poet was allowed to meet him.

Iqbal then urged the court to wrap up the case of illegal confinement.

However, Farhad's lawyer argued that the poet's family went to Dhirkot Police Station in PoK but he was not found there. The family was later informed that the poet had been shifted to Muzaffarabad for a probe.

Justice Kayani, after hearing the arguments, rejected the plea to conclude the case and said that the case would be concluded on the day Farhad was produced before the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till June 7.