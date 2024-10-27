Pakistani leaders reiterate their support to Kashmiri people

Islamabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Pakistan's top leaders on Sunday reiterated their diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people "until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination" according to UN Security Council resolutions.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued separate messages on the occasion of what they termed as "Kashmir Black Day".

According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's "unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmiri people's just cause".

Prime Minister Sharif in his message said, "On this day, 77 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar. India has since stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people to determine their own destiny".

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. PTI SH ZH ZH