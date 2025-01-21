Pakistani man critically injured while shooting video with caged lion

Lahore, Jan 21 (PTI) A Pakistani man was critically injured when a lion attacked him while he was trying to film a TikTok video with the big cat at a breeding farm in the country's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to police, Muhammad Azeem who is in his late 20s, entered the lion’s cage without the farm owner's permission to film a TikTok video with the animal in Sabzazar, a densely populated area of Lahore.

"As Azeem got closer to the lion with his cellphone, the big cat attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his head, face, and arms," the police said.

Azeem's cries alerted the breeding farm owner, who rescued him.

Advertisment

He was shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has ordered legal action against the farm owner, including the cancellation of his breeding license.

Last week, the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz included the big cats in Schedule II of the Wildlife Act of 1974, legally regulating their possession.

Advertisment

"Keeping of five species of big cats – lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars – have been regulated under the law. There had been no legislation for the past 70 years regarding the keeping of these animals, leading to their presence in homes," Aurangzeb said.

"A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Violators will face legal action," she added.

"Minimum standards have been established for keeping them, and they must be housed outside city limits. Owners will be given time to relocate these animals; failure to comply will result in legal action and FIRs," she said. PTI MZ GRS GRS