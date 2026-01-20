Pakistani man sentenced to death for killing 2 minor daughters

Lahore, Jan 20 (PTI) A Pakistani court sentenced a man to death for killing his two minor daughters, an official said on Tuesday.

The convict, Suspect Sarfraz Ahmad, strangled his daughters Tayaba and Laiba in 2024 after suspecting the character of his wife in Bahawalpur, located about 400 km from Lahore, the court official said.

Bahawalpur District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiani on Monday announced the verdict, sentencing Ahmad to death on two counts and imposing a fine of PKR 600,000.

The fine will be paid to the mother of the deceased girls. In case of default, the convict will have to serve an additional sentence of six months for each murder.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that Ahmad killed his daughters in a fit of rage after doubting his wife's character and questioning the paternity of the children, and sought leniency in sentencing. PTI MZ SCY SCY