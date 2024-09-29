Pakistani police clash with protesters during rally over Nasrallah's killing in Karachi

Karachi, Sep 29 (PTI) Pakistani police on Sunday used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters marching towards the US Consulate in Karachi during a rally to condemn Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Karachi Police said in a statement that the religio-political party, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), had called for the rally.

Senior Police official Asad Reza said that the protesters tried to move away from their agreed route and march towards the US Consulate on Mai Kolachi road.

"When stopped by the police and reminded of their agreed route to peacefully protest, some of them turned violent and started pelting stones at the police in which some policemen were injured,” Raza said.

According to eye-witnesses, several protesters began their rally from the Old Numaish roundabout and marched along the main MA Jinnah Road.

When they descended from the Native Jetty Bridge and attempted to approach the US Consulate, police contingents stationed there prevented them from moving further.

They later used tear gas shells and also baton-charged protesters to disperse them.

The police had already set up containers and created temporary barriers, which were removed by some of the protesters, including women and children.

Protest rallies were also held in other parts of the country, with thousands of people taking part in them to condemn Israel's action.

The people who attended the rallies raised slogans against Israel and its long-time ally, the United States.

Journalists covering the rally in Karachi said some of their reporters and photographers were also beaten and injured by the protesters.

Also, the Foreign Office on Sunday condemned what it called the growing Israeli “adventurism” and “unbridled attacks” against unarmed civilians in West Asia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the “reckless act of killing the Secretary General of Hezbollah” constituted a major escalation in an already volatile region and pledged to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon.

It also urged the United Nations Security Council to restrain Israel from its adventurism in the region and violations of international law and to restore peace in the Middle East. PTI CORR/SH ZH ZH